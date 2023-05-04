 
Thursday May 04, 2023
Chris Pratt shares plans of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ cast to stay in touch

Chris Pratt has recently explained how the Guardians of the Galaxy cast will plan to remain friends after the movie.

Speaking to PEOPLE at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 special screening, Chris, who plays Star-Lord/Peter Quill in the hit Marvel franchise, discussed about the strategy to stay in contact with each other despite the shooting of the movie had ended.

Chris disclosed he’s very close to everyone in the cast.

“I know the text threads will keep going and stay strong. We'll be checking in on each other, like marriages and families and all the life things that happen,” said the 43-year-old.

Chris remarked, “We'll be there for each other.”

“It's Pom's [Klementieff] birthday today. She's down in Miami. We're a very close cast. We've all been through a lot,” explained the Passengers actor.

Reflecting on his relationship with director James Gunn, Chris added, “James is one of my dearest friends, and that's the type of relationship that I will continue to foster.”

Earlier, James disclosed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would be the third and final movie of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

Meanwhile, the final instalment is set to release in theatres on May 5. 

