Thursday May 04, 2023
'Master' Meghan will bring 'something out of California' to stop Harry coming to UK

Thursday May 04, 2023

Meghan Markle has the tendency to overshadow King Charles coronation alongside Prince Harry, says author.

Royal expert and writes Tom Bower believes the Duchess of Sussex will drop a last minute bombshell to destruct the monarch's big day..

Bowers tells GB News: "I think there is more to come. [Meghan]'s the master of the unexpected... so I'm sure that when Harry is here, or just before he arrives, something else will come out of California.

"And unfortunately, it'll overshadow what the Coronation is meant to be about."

Also predicting Harry's absence from the coronation ceremonies, Bower notes: "I've always suspected that [Harry] didn't want to come. I didn't think he would come and I think he's looking for an excuse not to come because quite clearly he has been put back into the guest list area of the Abbey rather than the front.

"I suspect he'll look for an excuse until the very last moment not to come. And that'll be the stunt they'll pull." 

