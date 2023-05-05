 
Friday May 05, 2023
Prince Harry 'won't burn the final bridge'

As the coronation of King Charles III moves ever-closer, royal family's tensions seem to run high as Prince Harry is set to attend the royal event without Meghan Markle.

The family reunion could be awkward after Harry's royal cousins were seen hanging out with the outspoken Tv presenter Piers Morgan.

Prince Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who are considered very close to the Duke of Sussex, seemingly snubbed the Sussexes as they were seen meeting  with one of Harry and Meghan's biggest and most outspoken critics last week.

But a royal expert has predicted that Prince Harry "won't burn the final bridge", despite his relationship with the princesses being on the rocks.

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice met up with Piers and other friends, including singer-songwriter James Blunt, at The Princess Royal pub in London's Notting Hill neighbourhood. They were spotted laughing and joking with the controversial presenter as they left the venue.

Prince Harry was apparently less than impressed by the development. "After everything Piers has said about them as a couple - especially Meghan, who he's called so many names - Harry and Meghan are astonished that they've gone behind their backs," said a royal expert.

