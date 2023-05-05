Shangela from ‘Drag Race’ 'disgusted' by rape allegations

The accuser claims that he was raped by Shangela in the year 2020

Daniel McGarrigle filed a civil lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court against her, stating that the drag star sexually assaulted him in a hotel room in Los Angeles following the wrap party for the first season of the HBO series.

Shangela expressed her shock at the allegations in a statement to the Daily Mail, saying: “They are personally offensive and perpetuate damaging stereotypes that are harmful not only to me but also to my entire community,”

McGarrigle further details how Shangela bought him several alcoholic drinks despite his insistence that he was not in the habit of drinking often. She then invited him to her hotel room so he could assist her in packing for her flight, which was when the assault allegedly took place.