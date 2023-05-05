Queen Elizabeth shocked Royal family when she dubbed Meghan Markle 'evil'

Queen Elizabeth called Meghan Markle “evil” in front of Royal family members that too just a month before breathed her last.

The late monarch discussed the Duchess of Sussex during a drinks reception at a dinner at Balmoral, according to a source close to the Royal family.

As per The Spectator, the family was shocked to listen to such words coming from the Queen as she never used such terms for anyone else in the family.

The time around which these comments were made, the relationship between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the royal family was strained because of their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The source told the outlet that the family claimed “everybody’s eyebrows hit the ceiling" when the Queen called Meghan Markle “evil.”

“It was out of character for the Queen to use such a word as 'evil' to describe Meghan, but she saw straight through her,” the source said. “It was a startling sentence to hear from the most forgiving woman on earth.”

“At the drinks before the dinner, a small group were talking to the monarch and she explained that Harry meeting Meghan had become a complete catastrophe and described her as evil,” the insider added.

"By this point we all knew the Queen’s health was in decline and she had months left, she seemed regretful about how things had panned out.”