TFL Coronation Day: Part closures, busy routes during King's crowning

London is receiving visitors from across UK as the countdown to King Charles' coronation begins.



While people are excited to witness the historic event, locals have been especially adviced by Transport for London to plan their journey accordingly.

On their official website, TFL has indicated that undergound stations including Wesminster and Charing Cross are expected to be 'very busy.'

The government body announces: "Short-term safety measures such as queuing, closures, trains non-stopping or changes to the way people enter or exit a station are likely to be necessary, especially in central London"

"Some stations are expected to be very busy, including Westminster, Green Park, Charing Cross, Embankment, Victoria, Hyde Park Corner, Knightsbridge, Leicester Square, Piccadilly Circus, Temple and Marble Arch stations," it adds.

Some of the stations that are decided to be fully closed are St James Park and Lancaster Gate whereas the Hyde Park Corner will have exit only.

This comes as King Charles himself asks Londoner to 'mind the gap' and stay safe.

"My wife and I wish you and your families a wonderful coronation weekend," he said in a statement: "Wherever you are travelling, we hope you have a safe and pleasant journey."

"And remember, please mind the gap," Charles