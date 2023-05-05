 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Nashville dedicates park bench to Taylor Swift

By
Web Desk

Friday May 05, 2023

The park that they dedicated to the artist is placed in Centennial Park
The park that they dedicated to the artist is placed in Centennial Park

American singer Taylor Swift got a park bench dedicated to her in Nashville upon her return to her hometown. The mayor John Cooper issued a proclamation for her as well:

"Over the last several months, cities nationwide have been welcoming Taylor Swift into their backyards, but here in Nashville, we have the distinct honor of being able to welcome her back to her own.”

The park that they dedicated to the artist is placed in Centennial Park with the plaque featuring the words: "For Taylor Swift. A bench for you to read on Centennial Park. Welcome home, Nashville."

The words are a reference to the lyrics on her song Invisible String from Folklore that goes: "Green was the color of the grass/Where I used to read at Centennial Park/I used to think I would meet somebody there."

The mayor further added: “This honorary bench in Centennial Park is more than simply a place to sit. It is a monument to Nashville and Taylor Swift's long-standing relationship, and a reminder that she is always welcome back home."

The CEO of Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, Butch Spyridon also commented on her return: "Nashville will always be home for Taylor in our eyes. We know all too well the significant role she has played elevating our Music City brand as a songwriter, artist and global superstar, and welcoming her back in an only-in-Nashville way is an honor."

More From Entertainment:

‘One Piece’ live adaptation will be setting off soon, says creator

‘One Piece’ live adaptation will be setting off soon, says creator
Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro reveals new details about new album

Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro reveals new details about new album
Reality star Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant ‘Pump’ to shut down

Reality star Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant ‘Pump’ to shut down
Doja Cat gets gigantic new tattoo on her back

Doja Cat gets gigantic new tattoo on her back
Lizzo calls off Montreal concert due to illness

Lizzo calls off Montreal concert due to illness
US actor trolls Amber Heard after report says she has quit Hollywood video

US actor trolls Amber Heard after report says she has quit Hollywood

Angèle ends her U.S. tour on a high

Angèle ends her U.S. tour on a high
Star Wars Day: Anthony Daniels recalls panicking in C-3PO suit in old interview

Star Wars Day: Anthony Daniels recalls panicking in C-3PO suit in old interview
Season 2 Netflix comedy series 'Unstable' paused due to writers strike

Season 2 Netflix comedy series 'Unstable' paused due to writers strike
Jennifer Lopez dishes details about action role in The Mother

Jennifer Lopez dishes details about action role in The Mother
Bradley Cooper reflects on decade of playing Rocket on 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Bradley Cooper reflects on decade of playing Rocket on 'Guardians of the Galaxy'
Carrie Fisher receives posthumous star on Walk of Fame

Carrie Fisher receives posthumous star on Walk of Fame