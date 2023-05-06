 
Saturday May 06, 2023
Internet slams Isaiah Washington for KKK praise

Former Grey's Anatomy star Isaiah Washington caused a furor on the internet when he praised the white supremacist group, Ku Klux Klan

“I had some of the best elementary school teachers and even some neighbors that I knew were Klan Members back in Texas while growing up,” Washington continued. “I knew where They stood with me and They also knew where I stood with Them. The boundaries were very, very clear and I still played with Their kids, I just couldn’t drink from Their outside water hose or come inside Their house to eat and Their houses were usually much smaller than what I grew up in.”

The 59-year-old added, “My mother never refused to let Their kids into her house to eat a summer lunch and drink from our vintage JFK water glasses. I can’t help but wonder today, if Their kids are vigorously supporting me as an actor today, simply because I showed Them love and respect as a true Texan and a true American, even when Their parents and grandparents forbid Them to reciprocate love and respect for me publicly to me back then, but I’m infamous now. I wonder…

Social media brutally called out the P-Valley alum for gushing over a white supremacist group.

"There is something genuinely wrong with Isaiah Washington," one user commented.

Another quipped, "Isiah Washington would have willingly made himself a slave back then. Jeeeeezus."


