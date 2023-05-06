From Prince Harry to Princess Charlene: Who is attending King Charles coronation?

World leaders and foreign royals are among the guests attending King Charles coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.



The King will be officially crowned alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla today in a centuries-old ceremony.

The historic event will be attended by around 2,300 people at Westminster Abbey.

List of expected key guests at King Charles coronation

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles who quit royal duties and targeted his family with a barrage of criticism.

He is expected to attend the coronation ceremony without his family Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet, but none of the day´s other events.

World leaders:

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, China Vice-President Han Zheng, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, French President Emmanuel Macron; German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Northern Ireland´s nationalist first minister-elect Michelle O´Neill, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

US President Joe Biden will be represented by First Lady Jill Biden.

British Officials

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty along with cabinet members and around 80 members of the lower and upper houses of parliament.

Foreign Royals

Royals including King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan, Maori King Tuheitia, King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida of Thailand.

US pop megastar Lionel Richie, the first global ambassador for Charles´s charitable Prince´s Trust.

Queen Consort Camilla Children

Food writer Tom Parker Bowles and art curator Laura Lopes, Queen Camilla´s children, as well as their father Andrew Parker Bowles, Camilla´s first husband are also expected to attend the crowning ceremony.