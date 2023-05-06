Meghan Markle made ‘wise’ decision by snubbing King Charles coronation

File Footage

Meghan Markle made a “wise decision” by skipping King Charles’ coronation as her presence at the ceremony would not have been very well received.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, a royal expert said there was a “possibility” that if the Duchess of Sussex had come for the ceremony, there may have been “blood in the streets.”

It was speculated that the Suits alum’s presence at the historic event would overshadow it and the new monarch would be deprived of enjoying the limelight.

"I think it probably was a wise decision by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for Harry to come over and Meghan to stay behind,” Katie Nicholl told the publication.

"I think it was probably the right decision. I think had she come with the children, I think there was always the risk that the sort-of Sussex show could have overshadowed the coronation," she added.

"I think there is a very real possibility if they had come here, there may have been blood in the streets and that would be terrible,” Katie speculated.

However, the expert added that Meghan’s decision to snub the coronation does not mean she would never come to UK again as there is still hope for reconciliation between the Sussexes and the Royal family.

"They are Charles' grandchildren," she said of the California-based Royal couple’s two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. "They are prince and princess."

As for Prince Harry, the expert said that his presence at his father’s crowning ceremony is a “positive omen” amid his ongoing war with his family.

"I mean, of course he didn't have to come. I think every time he comes here, every time there is a family moment, that forges a way for a reconciliation certainly with his father."