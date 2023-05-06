 
Royals
Saturday May 06, 2023
Web Desk

King Charles Coronation: Anti-monarchy protest leader ARRESTED

Web Desk

Saturday May 06, 2023

King Charles is set to be crowned in a historic Coronation ceremony today, May 6, and just hours before he takes to Westminster Abbey, the leader of the anti-monarchist Republic group in the UK has been arrested.

The BBC has reported that Graham Smith, who is behind multiple anti-monarchy protests across the UK, has been taken into custody by the police.

As Republic protestors gather in Central London with ‘Abolish the Monarchy’ placards in the lead up to the Coronation, Smith had made even more comments criticising the monarchy.

In a conversation with the BBC, he had said: “Most people can't remember the last time, so it's not a tradition that means anything to anybody. It has no constitutional value, it's not required, and if we didn't do it, Charles would still be King.”

It is pertinent to mention that under Smith’s leadership, the anti-monarchy group Republic has staged multiple protestors across the UK for the past one month, with their biggest staging planned for today, the day of King Charles’ Coronation itself.

