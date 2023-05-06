 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Royal family tree: King Charles III’s complete line of succession

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 06, 2023

King Charles III, will officially be crowned the monarch of the British empire today. Last year, the royal, 74, ascended to the throne after his mother Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022.

Here’s how the line of succession follows after King Charles III.

King Charles III

The former Prince of Wales, 74, is ascending to the throne, his wife Queen Consort Camilla, will also be crowned Queen alongside Charles.

Previously married to Lady Diana Spencer, who became the Princess of Wales, on July 29th 1981, the monarch shares his two sons, William and Harry, with her.

William, Prince of Wales

The first-born of King Charles III and Diana, Princess of Wales, is now first in line to the British throne. He is married to wife Kate Middleton, who now shares her late mother-in-law’s title, Princess of Wales. The couple shares three children, George, who was born in July 2013, their second, Charlotte, in 2015 and third, Louis, in 2018.

Prince George of Wales

born on July 22nd, 2013, at St Mary’s Hospital in London, the young prince is the second in line to the throne. While the young royal has been spotted at many royal events, he will be performing the role of Page the Honour at his grandfather’s Coronation ceremony.

Princess Charlotte of Wales

Born on May 2nd, 2023, in the same hospital as her brother, George, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, is the third in line to the throne, after her father and brother.

Prince Louis of Wales

The youngest Wales sibling, Louis Arthur Charles was born in April 23rd, 2018, in the same hospital, and is the fourth in line to the throne.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Prince William’s younger brother, Henry Charles Albert David is the fifth in line to the throne. The royal spent 10 years in the armed forces of his country and has been a Counsellor of State since his 21st birthday.

Married to American actress, Meghan Markle, Harry shares two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Prince Archie of Sussex

First-born of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on May 6th, 2019. He is the sixth in line to the throne.

Here's how the tree follows after the Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip

Royal family tree: King Charles III’s complete line of succession


More From Royals:

Princess Anne praised for 'hiding' Prince Harry's face at Coronation

Princess Anne praised for 'hiding' Prince Harry's face at Coronation

Victoria Beckham celebrates King Charles, shares ‘humble memories’ with him

Victoria Beckham celebrates King Charles, shares ‘humble memories’ with him
Pic: Princess Charlotte ‘steals’ Prince William from Kate Middleton in Abbey pew

Pic: Princess Charlotte ‘steals’ Prince William from Kate Middleton in Abbey pew
Kate Middleton’s Coronation dress a blend of tradition and modernity

Kate Middleton’s Coronation dress a blend of tradition and modernity
Prince George wins hearts with his role in King Charles coronation video

Prince George wins hearts with his role in King Charles coronation
Video: Prince Harry appears disgusted at King Charles’ Coronation video

Video: Prince Harry appears disgusted at King Charles’ Coronation
Prince William, Kate Middleton arrive at Westminster Abbey for coronation video

Prince William, Kate Middleton arrive at Westminster Abbey for coronation

Photo: Prince Harry walks into Westminster Abbey for the first time

Photo: Prince Harry walks into Westminster Abbey for the first time
King Charles invites Prince Harry to Buckingham Palace lunch after coronation video

King Charles invites Prince Harry to Buckingham Palace lunch after coronation

King Charles coronation: Katy Perry, Emma Thompson arrive at Westminster Abbey video

King Charles coronation: Katy Perry, Emma Thompson arrive at Westminster Abbey
King Charles rides up to Westminster Abbey: Pictures

King Charles rides up to Westminster Abbey: Pictures
King Charles Coronation: Prince Andrew BOOED by crowds outside Buckingham Palace

King Charles Coronation: Prince Andrew BOOED by crowds outside Buckingham Palace