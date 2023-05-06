Royal family tree: King Charles III’s complete line of succession

King Charles III, will officially be crowned the monarch of the British empire today. Last year, the royal, 74, ascended to the throne after his mother Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022.

Here’s how the line of succession follows after King Charles III.

King Charles III

The former Prince of Wales, 74, is ascending to the throne, his wife Queen Consort Camilla, will also be crowned Queen alongside Charles.

Previously married to Lady Diana Spencer, who became the Princess of Wales, on July 29th 1981, the monarch shares his two sons, William and Harry, with her.

William, Prince of Wales

The first-born of King Charles III and Diana, Princess of Wales, is now first in line to the British throne. He is married to wife Kate Middleton, who now shares her late mother-in-law’s title, Princess of Wales. The couple shares three children, George, who was born in July 2013, their second, Charlotte, in 2015 and third, Louis, in 2018.

Prince George of Wales

born on July 22nd, 2013, at St Mary’s Hospital in London, the young prince is the second in line to the throne. While the young royal has been spotted at many royal events, he will be performing the role of Page the Honour at his grandfather’s Coronation ceremony.

Princess Charlotte of Wales

Born on May 2nd, 2023, in the same hospital as her brother, George, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, is the third in line to the throne, after her father and brother.

Prince Louis of Wales

The youngest Wales sibling, Louis Arthur Charles was born in April 23rd, 2018, in the same hospital, and is the fourth in line to the throne.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Prince William’s younger brother, Henry Charles Albert David is the fifth in line to the throne. The royal spent 10 years in the armed forces of his country and has been a Counsellor of State since his 21st birthday.

Married to American actress, Meghan Markle, Harry shares two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Prince Archie of Sussex

First-born of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on May 6th, 2019. He is the sixth in line to the throne.

Here's how the tree follows after the Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip



