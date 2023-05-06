Prince William, Kate Middleton arrive at Westminster Abbey for coronation

File Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton have arrived at the Westminster Abbey after Prince Harry to witness King Charles and Queen Camilla get crowned.



The Prince of Wales will pledge his loyalty and allegiance to the new monarch during the crowning ceremony.

William and Kate can be seen inside the Church with Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in picture taken at the ceremony.

The father-of-three will kneel before the monarch, right after he is crowned, and will place his hands between the hands of the King.

He will say, "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."

William and Kate walked inside the church right after Harry, who entered the Abbey with his cousins and close family members.