Prince George wins hearts with his role in King Charles coronation

King Charles grandson Prince George has won the hearts of the royal fans as he performed his role perfectly at the coronation.



Kate Middleton and Prince William’s eldest son also drew attention of the world leaders and foreign royals as he carried King Charles robes.

The future king arrived at Westminster Abbey as a page of honour of the King.

George, who is the second in line to throne, was the most notable of the boys who were tasked with carrying the robes of the King and Queen into the royal church.



George’s parents Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have also arrived at Westminster Abbey with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

King Charles III arrived at Westminster Abbey to be crowned in Britain's biggest ceremonial event for seven decades, a sumptuous display of pageantry dating back 1,000 years.

Following the service, Charles and Camilla will depart in the four-tonne Gold State Coach that was built for George III, riding back to Buckingham Palace in a one-mile procession of 4,000 military personnel from 39 nations.