Kate Middleton’s Coronation dress a blend of tradition and modernity

Kate Middleton arrived at Westminster Abbey on for the coronation of King Charles III in a royal blue Alexander McQueen gown, per The Telegraph.

The ensemble was embroidered with the floral symbols of the United Kingdom, Bethan Holt writes. According to Holt, the Princess of Wales wore a blend of traditional and modern with a long-held custom of women wearing ivory with a distinctly modern feel thanks to the design’s contemporary silhouette.

The dress is designed by Sarah Burton, creative director of Alexander McQueen, the same designer who made her wedding gown back in 2011.

Kate walked alongside her husband, Prince William, in formal robes and mantels to the historic ceremony. Their outfits represent their status as the next in line to the throne and sets them apart from the rest of the congregation who are wearing day dress.

Underneath the formal robe, Kate donned an ivory dress paired with a glimmering floral diadem.

In her outfit, following in steps of the previous generations, Kate chose to incorporate rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs representing England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland respectively into the design of her gown, using silver bullion and thread work embroidery.