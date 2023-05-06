King Charles tips his hat at to late Prince Philip at Coronation

King Charles tips his hate in memory of his late father Prince Philip, during his Coronation ceremony.

The moment occurred right around the crowning and the Holy oil anointment ceremony.

The hymn was sung to honor the life and work of Prince Philip, who was born on the Greek Island of Corfu, in June of 1921.

At the time he was hailed as Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark.

For those unversed, King Charles has just taken his place as the representative of the Church of England, as well as the monarch of Great Britain, after a Holy anointing ceremony.

This day signifies his official assentation to the throne and will be witnessed by heads of states, spiritual leaders, members of Parliament and even the Prime Minister.