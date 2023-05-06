Boygenius join Phoebe Bridgers for impromptu performance on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Boygenius fans attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in Nashville got a huge surprise when the band joined Phoebe Bridgers on stage.

Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus joined Phoebe Bridgers’ for a unprompted performance of “Not Strong Enough.”Bridgers also performed “Graceland Too” with Baker and ended her set with the full trio performing “I Know The End.”

Taylor Swift, a fan of Bridgers and boygenius, revealed that her next re-recorded album “Speak Now” (Taylor’s Version) is coming out in all formats July 7.

Bridgers is opening for Swift during a stretch of shows on the Eras Tour, and the trio will tour the country this summer as part of the Re:SET concert series.

In 2022, Phoebe Bridgers confessed she has been a Swiftie since she was a ‘failed guitar teacher’ in her teenage years.

During an appearance on Charli XCX‘s Best Song Ever podcast Bridgers revealed she first discovered Taylor Swift when one of her pupils asked to learn a Swift song. Bridgers has been a Taylor fan ever since.

“It’s high art,” she said of Swift’s work. “She’s like the king of her craft. She’s just a perfect example of someone who uses all the resources at her disposal to be completely genuine.”