Johnny Thompson keeps distracting people from Coronation

Major Johnny Thompson kept distracting people from what they were actually supposed to watch on the day of coronation.

Royal fans thought he looked dapper in kilt. Many of them remembered how Queen Elizabeth smiled when Johnny was with her.

They couldn't help praising him as he carried King Charles cape.

Major Johnny Thompson, of the 5th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland, is King Charles III's equerry, which is an officer of the royal household who assists members of the royal family. As the King's equerry, he is responsible for the detailed planning and execution of the monarch's daily programmes.



Charles III and Camilla were crowned King and Queen in a ceremony full of music and symbolism inside Westminster Abbey

Wearing his grandfather's crimson velvet robe, King Charles took an oath, was anointed with holy oil, before the St Edward's Crown was placed on his head

Camilla, the Queen Consort, was crowned with Queen Mary's Crown in a similar ceremony moments later.



