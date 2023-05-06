 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Princess Eugenie rescues Prince Andrew from booing at King Charles coronation

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 06, 2023

Princess Eugenie rescues Prince Andrew from booing at King Charles coronation
Princess Eugenie rescues Prince Andrew from booing at King Charles coronation

Princess Eugenie came out to rescue her father Prince Andrew from further booing at King Charles coronation on Saturday.

Andrew and Princess Eugenie arrived at Westminster Abbey together after the Prince was booed by the crowd when he left Buckingham Palace alone.

According to BBC, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York and Princess Eugenie travelled along The Mall in a car before entering Westminster Abbey.

Princess Eugenie rescues Prince Andrew from booing at King Charles coronation

Earlier, according to reports the Prince was booed by coronation revellers as he made his way out of Buckingham Palace and down The Mall in London.

Princess Eugenie rescues Prince Andrew from booing at King Charles coronation

Andrew attended the coronation of King Charles but had no formal role in proceedings.

He has been frozen out over his past association with the disgraced late US financier Jeffrey Epstein and a related abuse allegation which was settled out of court.

Recently, he has attended public royal events, and last year he participated in the vigils at the funeral of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, alongside his siblings.

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle’s plans for Archie’s birthday exposed: Insider

Meghan Markle’s plans for Archie’s birthday exposed: Insider
King Charles Coronation: All the royals part of historic procession

King Charles Coronation: All the royals part of historic procession
King Charles’ Coronation visited by the ‘embodiment of death’? video

King Charles’ Coronation visited by the ‘embodiment of death’?
Kate Middleton seemingly backs ‘Diana for Queen’ at Coronation

Kate Middleton seemingly backs ‘Diana for Queen’ at Coronation
Johnny Thompson keeps distracting people from Coronation

Johnny Thompson keeps distracting people from Coronation

Prince George becomes youngest future king to have official role in coronation video

Prince George becomes youngest future king to have official role in coronation
King Charles tips his hat to late Prince Philip at Coronation

King Charles tips his hat to late Prince Philip at Coronation
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte twin in identical ensembles

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte twin in identical ensembles

Pic: Prince Louis stares at mum Kate Middleton in ‘pure awe’ with jaw on the floor

Pic: Prince Louis stares at mum Kate Middleton in ‘pure awe’ with jaw on the floor
Princess Anne praised for 'hiding' Prince Harry's face at Coronation

Princess Anne praised for 'hiding' Prince Harry's face at Coronation

Victoria Beckham celebrates King Charles, shares ‘humble memories’ with him video

Victoria Beckham celebrates King Charles, shares ‘humble memories’ with him
Pic: Princess Charlotte ‘steals’ Prince William from Kate Middleton in Abbey pew

Pic: Princess Charlotte ‘steals’ Prince William from Kate Middleton in Abbey pew