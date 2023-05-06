Princess Eugenie rescues Prince Andrew from booing at King Charles coronation

Princess Eugenie came out to rescue her father Prince Andrew from further booing at King Charles coronation on Saturday.

Andrew and Princess Eugenie arrived at Westminster Abbey together after the Prince was booed by the crowd when he left Buckingham Palace alone.

According to BBC, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York and Princess Eugenie travelled along The Mall in a car before entering Westminster Abbey.

Earlier, according to reports the Prince was booed by coronation revellers as he made his way out of Buckingham Palace and down The Mall in London.

Andrew attended the coronation of King Charles but had no formal role in proceedings.

He has been frozen out over his past association with the disgraced late US financier Jeffrey Epstein and a related abuse allegation which was settled out of court.

Recently, he has attended public royal events, and last year he participated in the vigils at the funeral of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, alongside his siblings.