Royals
Saturday May 06, 2023
Prince Harry misses Coronation portrait session, flies off to US

Saturday May 06, 2023

Prince Harry skipped the historic royal family portraits for King Charles’ Coronation and flew off to the US
Prince Harry will not be a part of historic royal family portraits commemorating King Charles’ Coronation as he flew back home to the US soon after the end of the main ceremony, The Telegraph has confirmed.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex was already on his way back home to wife Meghan Markle and kids Archie and Lilibet in California by 4:33 p.m. London time (20:33 pm UCT+5).

The move comes as little of a shock; it was understood that Prince Harry would be coming to the UK for a touch-and-go visit for the Coronation, as the day also marks his son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.

As per insiders, Prince Harry’s priority was to only be there for his father during his Coronation, and had no plans of staying beyond the main ceremony.

It is pertinent to mention that after the Coronation ceremony ended at the Abbey and guests filed out, Prince Harry was seen getting into a BMW and speeding off. He is now understood to have headed straight to the airport to make it back to the US in time.

Prince Harry’s relations with the royal family remain at rock bottom, particularly with his older brother Prince William, who he said physically assaulted him in his memoir Spare.

The Duke of Sussex was also kept at the periphery of his father King Charles’ Coronation with no key role. He was also relegated to the third row in the Abbey; William, on the other hand, was at the forefront of the ceremony.

Prince Harry, a non-working royal, was also not invited to take part in the Coronation Procession from the Abbey to the Buckingham Palace, or to the Palace balcony. He was, however, invited for the portrait session by his father King Charles. 

