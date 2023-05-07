 
Princess Diana would have been 'furious' to know Camilla became Queen

Queen Camilla, King Charles III's second wife, was officially crowned just minutes after her husband's coronation at Westminster abbey in London on Saturday.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton says the 1997 version of Prince William and Harry's mother Diana before she passed would have been "furious" to find out that Camilla became Queen.

"The Queen said King Charles will never marry Camilla of course, she got that wrong as well," he told Sky News Australia Piers Morgan.

"So, in those days she would have been absolutely mortified, but 25 years on you would hope that she has found a new love, a new life, a new purpose in life," the author added.

Queen Camilla is a non-birth member of the royal family, so she will not hold authority, but she was crowned queen alongside her husband, the king.

Camilla was once vilified by the public, with many believing she was to blame for the breakup of Charles and Princess Diana's marriage. But their love prevailed, and now, he is making her Queen.

