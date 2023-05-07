 
Sunday May 07, 2023
Prince Harry overcomes with emotions at King Charles III's coronation

Prince Harry, who reportedly returned to California after attending his father's coronation on Saturday, appeared getting emotional during the historic ceremony in Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Prince William and his younger brother Harry's expressions were captured while their father was being crowned by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at the historic ceremony in London.

All eyes were on the Duke as he sat with his royal relatives for the first time since he criticised them in his memoir, Spare. Harry was all smiles and excited during the crowning ceremony.

At one moment, he appeared holding back his tears seeing his father. The Duke overcame his emotion and paid respect to the king alongside other royals. 

Meghan Markle's hubby was sat in the third row for the coronation of the King, two rows behind his brother the Prince of Wales.

Buckingham Palace had earlier confirmed that that Harry and his uncle prince Andrew would not have any formal role at the event. The Duke did not join his family members on the balcony as he had left the UK to attend his son Prince Archie's birth day.

