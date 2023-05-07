 
Sunday May 07, 2023
'Yellowstone' 'unconnected' to Kevin Coster's divorce

'Yellowstone' 'unconnected' to Kevin Coster's divorce

Kevin Costner 18 years-long marriage was not fallen apart due to Paramount’s series Yellowstone.

The rumor swirled that the hit-Western drama was connected to the 68-year-old's wife Christine Baumgartner parting ways with him after 18 years of marriage.

However, a source quashed the speculations to PEOPLE saying the divorce "has nothing to do with Yellowstone" and added, "The two situations are unrelated."

Costner and Baumgartner tied the knot in 2004 and shared three children.

Earlier, the actor’s spox said the couple is separating due to "circumstances beyond [Costner's] control" and added, "We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

Costner's divorce’s connection with the Paramount's show gained traction, when Baumgartner warned her then-husband to either quit the show or "ride into the sunset," RadarOnline reports.

Quoting a friend, the outlet added, “It's (Yellowstone) really knocked a hole in their family life,' further adding that the 'show maybe a mega-hit, producers want it to go on forever! However, Christine wants her husband to hang up his cowboy hat, with an insider saying her patience is starting to fray.”

"She wants a firm commitment. This is his last season — or he might have to hit the dusty trail!" the portal reported.

