 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday May 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Bel Powley reveals facing sexual harassment early in her acting career

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 07, 2023

Bel Powley reveals facing sexual harassment early in her acting career
Bel Powley reveals facing sexual harassment early in her acting career

British actor Bel Powley has recently opened up about facing sexual harassment in entertainment industry.

In a new interview with The Independent, Powley revealed, “I’ve had someone grab my back and basically touch me inappropriately before…”

She continued, “I was too scared to say anything. I was too scared to rock the boat.”

Powley mentioned that she was in her “early twenties” when “senior member of the crew harassed her on the set.

“I just avoided that person and it was fine, but what really has changed post-MeToo is you just know that you’re protected,” remarked the 31-year-old.

Reflecting on the MeToo movement, Everything I Know About Love star pointed out, “At the beginning of MeToo it was weird. For a while it was like, I feel protected because men are just scared, which was fine too, but now everything’s settled into itself.”

“People have learned and it’s like there’s a new code of conduct,” stated the actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Powley talked about the world’s obsession with the Botox, nepotism and her new show A Small Light, in which she plays Miep Gies, the woman who hid Anne Frank from the Nazis.

More From Entertainment:

Reese Witherspoon attends Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour among 70,000 fans

Reese Witherspoon attends Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour among 70,000 fans
Brendan Fraser admits he's being 'picky' ahead of next project

Brendan Fraser admits he's being 'picky' ahead of next project

Christina Applegate talks ‘regrets’ of giving up ‘Legally Blonde’

Christina Applegate talks ‘regrets’ of giving up ‘Legally Blonde’
Bindi Irwin breaks down the most ‘out of this world’ pain

Bindi Irwin breaks down the most ‘out of this world’ pain
Pete Davidson brings pizza to the picket line amid 'SNL' recess

Pete Davidson brings pizza to the picket line amid 'SNL' recess
Jeremy Renner shares impressive health update after fatal accident video

Jeremy Renner shares impressive health update after fatal accident
Tom Sandoval says 'NO' to liquor after 'Scandoval'

Tom Sandoval says 'NO' to liquor after 'Scandoval'
Adidas boss ADMITS Kanye West exit slashes profits

Adidas boss ADMITS Kanye West exit slashes profits
'GMA3' brings new face on Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes seat

'GMA3' brings new face on Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes seat
'Stranger Things' creators share discouraging update

'Stranger Things' creators share discouraging update
John Legend claps back at Megyn Kelly over Chrissy Teigen jab

John Legend claps back at Megyn Kelly over Chrissy Teigen jab
'Yellowstone' 'unconnected' to Kevin Coster's divorce

'Yellowstone' 'unconnected' to Kevin Coster's divorce