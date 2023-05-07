 
Royals
Sunday May 07, 2023
Web Desk

King Charles guard dubbed as 'Prince Charming', vide goes viral

Web Desk

Sunday May 07, 2023

King Charles guard dubbed as Prince Charming, vide goes viral

One of King Charles III's guards has caused a serious stir on TikTok with his amazing gesture on Saturday, attracting massive praise from royal fans.

The charming clips of an officer from the 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment taking part in a Changing the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace have garnered nearly 19 million views on the social media platform for an unexpected reason.

The guard, in the video, can be seen approaching the gates of King Charles' official royal residence, before greeting fans "good morning".

Soon after his sweet gesture went viral, royal fans began to drop their comments for the guard, dubbing him the 'Prince Charming' of the King's Guards.

The TikTok community gave him a collective nickname, "Prince Charming" of the King's Guards…

In one clip which has attracted 2 million likes since the coronation, fans have been quick to declare their love for the unexpected heartthrob.

"The collective swoon after 'good morning' always gets me," commented one viewer, as another penned: "His little smile as he gets closer - I'm in love!"

"Does he know how famous he's become?" asked another viewer, while a fourth added: "I'm falling hard for the royal guard…"

