 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday May 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry son Archie’s fourth birthday

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 07, 2023

Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry son Archie’s fourth birthday
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry son Archie’s fourth birthday

Meghan Markle reportedly baked a lemon cake to celebrate son Archie’s fourth birthday at Montecito, California home as Prince Harry attended King Charles coronation.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Meghan and Harry’s son enjoyed a low-key birthday party at home on Saturday as his cousins particularly Kate Middleton and Prince William’s son Prince George took centre stage at coronation.

The publication, citing sources close to the California-based royal couple, reported Lilibet’s elder brother Archie had a ‘private celebration’ on his birthday at the couple's £11 million mansion in Montecito.

The sources also confirmed that Meghan Markle baked a lemon cake for the party using fruit from their garden.

Prince Harry reportedly arrived at Los Angeles International Airport at around 7:30 PM local time (3:30 am UK time) to celebrate his son Archie’s fourth birthday.

The source further claimed Prince Harry was always determined to get back in time to spend part of Archie’s birthday at home.

More From Royals:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘barely dry on their royal divorce’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘barely dry on their royal divorce’
King Charles guard dubbed as 'Prince Charming', vide goes viral video

King Charles guard dubbed as 'Prince Charming', vide goes viral
Prince William to ‘prefer’ King Charles’ example for his own Coronation

Prince William to ‘prefer’ King Charles’ example for his own Coronation

Here’s how much the ‘scaled back’ Coronation ceremony costs

Here’s how much the ‘scaled back’ Coronation ceremony costs
King Charles shares first message as Prince Harry returns to California

King Charles shares first message as Prince Harry returns to California
Photos: Prince Harry’s presence at Westminster ‘near nonexistent’ video

Photos: Prince Harry’s presence at Westminster ‘near nonexistent’
Here’s how King Charles broke tradition with his Coronation outfit video

Here’s how King Charles broke tradition with his Coronation outfit
Lip reader analyzes Prince Harry’s ‘uncomfortable’ chat at Westminster Abbey

Lip reader analyzes Prince Harry’s ‘uncomfortable’ chat at Westminster Abbey
Kate Middleton parents, siblings show support to royal family

Kate Middleton parents, siblings show support to royal family
Prince Harry ‘rocketed’ out of UK airspace at Meghan Markle’s behest

Prince Harry ‘rocketed’ out of UK airspace at Meghan Markle’s behest
Prince Louis’ most relatable expressions from King Charles’ Coronation: Pictures video

Prince Louis’ most relatable expressions from King Charles’ Coronation: Pictures
Royal family forgets Archie’s fourth birthday amid King Charles coronation?

Royal family forgets Archie’s fourth birthday amid King Charles coronation?