Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry son Archie’s fourth birthday

Meghan Markle reportedly baked a lemon cake to celebrate son Archie’s fourth birthday at Montecito, California home as Prince Harry attended King Charles coronation.



According to a report by Daily Mail, Meghan and Harry’s son enjoyed a low-key birthday party at home on Saturday as his cousins particularly Kate Middleton and Prince William’s son Prince George took centre stage at coronation.

The publication, citing sources close to the California-based royal couple, reported Lilibet’s elder brother Archie had a ‘private celebration’ on his birthday at the couple's £11 million mansion in Montecito.

The sources also confirmed that Meghan Markle baked a lemon cake for the party using fruit from their garden.

Prince Harry reportedly arrived at Los Angeles International Airport at around 7:30 PM local time (3:30 am UK time) to celebrate his son Archie’s fourth birthday.

The source further claimed Prince Harry was always determined to get back in time to spend part of Archie’s birthday at home.