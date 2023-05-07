 
Sunday May 07, 2023
‘Speak Now’ by Taylor Swift enters Top 10 of US Apple Music

Sunday May 07, 2023

She revealed the news upon her return to her hometown Nashville 

American singer Taylor Swift’s 2010 album Speak Now has made its way to the Top 10 in US Apple Music. The incline comes following the announcement that she will be releasing Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in July.

She revealed the news upon her return to her hometown Nashville where she was performing as a part of her Eras tour. “I think rather than me speaking about it,” she began, speaking to thousands of screaming fans. “I thought I would show you, so if you would direct your attention to the big screens…”

Fans then found the album cover and the release date for the album displayed, after which she performed Sparks Fly from the same album. Soon after, she took to social media to officially announce the news to all of her fans, writing:

“It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk),” The reference to July 9 is a call back to a lyric in her song Last Kiss.

She continued: “I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th.”

