Sunday May 07, 2023
Kate Middleton, Prince William 'late' arrival at coronation ‘irritated’ King

Kate Middleton and Prince William crossed King Charles with their tardiness at the coronation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who were instructed to reach the Westminster Abbey before the monarch, arrive late at the venue.

As per the planned order of service shared by Buckingham Palace, the couple was instructed: "Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales arrive at the Great West Door and are conducted to their seats in the Lantern. All remain seated. Their Majesties The King and The Queen arrive at the West Gate. A fanfare is sounded. All stand."

Meanwhile, Emily Ferguson, royal editor at Express.co.uk admitted that the Walese vehicle was "going at a rate of knots".

Mirro.co.uk adds that the King was spotted "talking to Queen Camilla in what appeared to be an irritated manner" as they waited to leave the carriage.

Speaking about the mayhem, one netizen commented: "Prince William, Kate, and their 2 younger children were supposed to have arrived 5 minutes ahead of him, but instead they were a minute late; so he couldn't get out of the carriage until Prince William and Kate enter the building."

Another added: "Commentators said that William & Kate were late and Charles was not pleased.

