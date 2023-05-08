What 'moaning' King Charles said to Queen Camilla before coronation

King Charles was over the edge with his emotions as the coronation schedule fell behind, says a lip reader.



The 74-year-old complained about the timings to his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, reports Mirro.co.uk.

"We can never be on time.. there's always something” he said as their carriage reached Westminster Abbey.



It is reported that His Majesty was also upset with his eldest son, Prince William, and his wife Kate Middleton for arriving late at the venue.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who were instructed to reach the Westminster Abbey before the monarch, did not reach in time.

As per the planned order of service shared by Buckingham Palace, the couple was instructed: "Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales arrive at the Great West Door and are conducted to their seats in the Lantern. All remain seated. Their Majesties The King and The Queen arrive at the West Gate. A fanfare is sounded. All stand."