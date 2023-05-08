Prince William says Queen Elizabeth II is 'very proud mother' after coronation

Prince William is fondly recalling the memories of his Granny, Queen Elizabeth II, as King Charles gets coronated.



The Prince of Wales, in a heartfelt keynote, notes the late monarch is a 'proud mother' as the King carries forward the legacy.

"As my grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future," he began.

"And I know she's up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. She would be a very proud mother."

William then went on to talk about the importance of 'service' in the Royal Family.

"My father's first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service.

"It was a pledge to continue to serve.

"Because for over 50 years, in every corner of the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world, he has dedicated himself to serve others, both current and future generations, and those whose memory must not be neglected.

He continued: "Pa, we are all so proud of you."



"Your service inspires us all, and tonight we celebrate you too," he said.

"I commit myself to serve you all."

"God save the King!" William concluded.