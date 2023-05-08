Abbey puts King Charles anointing Screen on display

Abbey puts anointing Screen on display

Westminster Abbey has placed the central anointing screen used at the most sacred moment of the Coronation, the anointing of King Charles, on display in St George’s Chapel from Monday 8th May to Saturday 13th May.



The Coronation Theatre will also be on view during these days.

The design takes the form of a tree which includes 56 leaves representing the 56 member countries of the Commonwealth.

The King’s cypher is positioned at the base of the tree, representing the Sovereign as servant of their people.

It was designed by iconographer Aidan Hart and embroidered by staff and students from the Royal School of Needlework, as well as members of the Worshipful Company of Broderers, Drapers and Weavers.

The screen is supported by a wooden pole framework, designed and created by Nick Gutfreund of the Worshipful Company of Carpenters.

The screen was gifted for the Coronation by the City of London Corporation and participating Livery Companies, the City’s ancient and modern trade guilds.

King Charles and Camilla were officially crowned on Saturday, May 6.