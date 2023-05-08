 
Royals
Monday May 08, 2023
Prince Harry declined invitation to appear on Palace balcony after coronation?

Monday May 08, 2023

File Footage 

Prince Harry may have refused to accept the invitation to appear on Buckingham Palace balcony after King Charles was crowned at his coronation.

Before the historic day, it was speculated that the Duke of Sussex was not permitted to join the new monarch and the rest of the Royal family at the balcony as he is not a “working royal.”

However, in a conversation with Spin Genie, former royal butler Grant Harrold said that there are chances that Harry was invited but declined to appear besides his family amid their ongoing rift.

"It’s a difficult one because there were other non-working members of the Royal family there, including the page boys,” Harrold told the outlet.

"I think it would have been nice for Harry to be there, but it’s a decision that they’ve decided to take,” the insider added. "For all we know, they could have asked him and he may have declined.”

"It is a shame because it would have been nice to see them all united on this special day,” the former butler said.

Speaking about Harry’s seat in the third row at Westminster Abbey, Harrold said Prince Harry was "still within the Royal area, he was only three rows back, and he was sitting with other members of the Royal family".

"During the service, Harry wasn’t a part of the service whereas William was, but that’s very much following tradition, protocol and etiquette, so quite normal.

"We did see Harry looking over to William during the ceremony - maybe that was Harry looking over and thinking how William, like their father, is now having to take on a huge responsibility or maybe it was because of everything that has gone on [between them], maybe it was something personal."


