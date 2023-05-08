 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tasha Ghouri from ‘Love Island’ meets King Charles with boyfriend Andrew

By
Web Desk

Monday May 08, 2023

She expressed her shock at being invited earlier, posting a shot of the highly exclusive invitation
She expressed her shock at being invited earlier, posting a shot of the highly exclusive invitation

Love Island star Tasha Ghouri got a chance to meet King Charles with her partner Andrew Le Pag on the day of the coronation. They got the rare opportunity at the private reception held at Windsor Castle prior to the coronation concert.

The model looked absolutely stunning in a white dress with feather detailing as she entered the castle. Meanwhile, her boyfriend donned a dashing beige suit paired with a pristine white shirt.

Sadly, she revealed that she did not get a chance to capture a shot with the King because guests were not allowed to take pictures with him. Tasha is a Coronation Champions Ambassador and was also the first-ever deaf contestant on Love Island.

She wrote on social media: “What a moment. I'm so proud to be a Coronation Champions Ambassador hence why I've had the pleasure to be here today.”

She added: “We had the honour to meet the king and queen (wish I had photos but we weren't allowed). Little me would've thought this would have never happened and feeling so grateful to represent the deaf community.”

She expressed her shock at being invited earlier, posting a shot of the highly exclusive invitation. 

More From Entertainment:

Paul Schrader adds his two cents to AI writing amid WGA strike

Paul Schrader adds his two cents to AI writing amid WGA strike
'Guardians 3' premieres with $114 million at domestic box office

'Guardians 3' premieres with $114 million at domestic box office
Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh and more stun in ‘Oppenheimer’ trailer

Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh and more stun in ‘Oppenheimer’ trailer
‘Lavender Haze’ by Taylor Swift hits 400 million Spotify streams

‘Lavender Haze’ by Taylor Swift hits 400 million Spotify streams
'Barry' star Sarah Goldberg names 'Succession's Tom as favourite TV character

'Barry' star Sarah Goldberg names 'Succession's Tom as favourite TV character
Clint Eastwood feels ‘movie industry’ retires on him, says source

Clint Eastwood feels ‘movie industry’ retires on him, says source
Ruth Wilson believes there’s no need of non-disclosure agreements in Hollywood

Ruth Wilson believes there’s no need of non-disclosure agreements in Hollywood
Joe Alwyn to get ‘five-figure sums’ from Taylor Swift’s songs despite split

Joe Alwyn to get ‘five-figure sums’ from Taylor Swift’s songs despite split
Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan reunite for American Born Chinese

Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan reunite for American Born Chinese
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy romance heats up as they go on late-night outing video

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy romance heats up as they go on late-night outing
Tom Hanks talks movies in new book 'Motion Picture Masterpiece'

Tom Hanks talks movies in new book 'Motion Picture Masterpiece'
Blake Lively's trainer wants you to focus on sleep not calories

Blake Lively's trainer wants you to focus on sleep not calories