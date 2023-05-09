Hulu announces 'The Bear' season 2 release date

After a hit first season, Hulu’s 'The Bear’ is set to return for another season. The second season of the dramedy based around a restaurant and its staff-cum-family hits the screens on June 22, FX announced on social media.

The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White as the protagonist Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto. The show follows a young traditionally trained chef who returns home to Chicago to run his family’s Italian sandwich shop after his brother takes his own life.

Cast of the show includes Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, Abby Elliott, Corey Hendrix, Matty Matheson, Richard Esteras and Jose M. Cervantes.

It was earlier revealed by Variety that Bob Odenkirk will be appearing on the show as a guest star. Actress Molly Gordon has also joined the Hulu show as a key character.

FX shared a teaser trailer for the upcoming season. The Beef’s kitchen staff can be seen packing up equipment as they shut down the restaurant in preparation for a relaunch. The new restaurant will be called ‘The Bear.’

“It’s not a reopening, it’s a rebirth,” FX teased.

Jeremy Allen White’s performance in the show won him more than a few nominations in 2022. He won the Golden Globe for best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy.

The Bear’s 10-episode long season 2 will focus on the new restaurant’s opening.