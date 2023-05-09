 
Tuesday May 09, 2023
Jason Statham goes underwater to investigate new creatures in 'Meg 2' trailer: WATCH

Meg 2: The Trench is slated to release worldwide on August 4
Jason Statham’s much-anticipated film Meg 2: The Trench trailer has been launched on May 9.

This time, Jason goes deep underwater to fight even bigger prehistoric sharks along with some other creatures.

The Original Meg that released in 2018 collected a promising amount of money worth around $530 million globally. Therefore after the success of the film, the makers immediately announced a sequel.

Jason starrer Meg unveiled the story of a group of scientists, who work mid-waters to do some research. While working, their submarine gets attacked by a Megalodon, a species of shark that was supposedly extinct.

Warner Bros are now bringing yet another captivating story to the cinemas on August 4, 2023. The film will be premiered worldwide in 3D.

Meg 2: The trench stars Jason with the renowned star of China, Wu Jing. She has been part of many blockbuster films like; Wolf Warrior, The Battle at Lake Changjin and The Wandering Earth.

The two co-stars will be investigating not one or two but three new sharks at sea level at a tourist spot.

Watch trailer: 

Film Meg was made after being inspired by Steve Alten’s thriller novel of 1997, Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror. Original version of the novel was written by Dean Georgaris, Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber. The trio also wrote the Meg 2: The Trench, reports Variety. 

