Royals
King Charles’ Coronation ‘grim reaper’ identity unveiled

King Charles’ Coronation ‘grim reaper’ identity unveiled 

During the live broadcast of the Coronation ceremony on Saturday, May 6th, 2023, at Westminster Abbey, many viewers seemed to believe that the grim reaper had paid a visit.

The mysterious cloaked figure could be seen in the live broadcast walking beneath the rood screen of the abbey, holding what appears to be a scythe.

A clip of the moment went viral online, with viewers joking that it had been the grim reaper, a mythological character known as Death personified, who collects souls after they die.

“Anyone else just notice the Grim Reaper at Westminster Abbey?” wrote one person on Twitter, while another added: “Who invited the Grim Reaper?”

Some even joked that it could have been Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s wife, dressed in disguise as the mythical creature. While others on social media speculated if someone has managed to pull a prank during the historic royal ceremony.

However, the suspense finally came to an end when contacted by Newsweek for clarification.

Westminster Abbey identified the figure as a verger, a member of the abbey community who assists with religious services but who is not a member of the clergy.

A verger is sometimes seen carrying a rod before a bishop or dean as a symbol of office.

Newsweek further reported that Westminster Abbey was closed to the public for a number of weeks before the big day to allow for a team of workers to overhaul the interior in preparation, and additional staff and helpers were engaged on the day to ensure the smooth running of the event.

