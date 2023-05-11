 
Thursday May 11, 2023
Kate Middleton, Prince William parenting lesson for Coronation laid bare

Kate Middleton, Prince William parenting lesson for Coronation laid bare

Prince William and Kate Middleton are proud parents to their three children as they rose to the occasion as big as the King’s Coronation.

Body language expert Judi James told Express.co.uk that the family has been moving “one well-oiled team of five, with both parents stepping back and enjoying a more hands-off approach.”

Of the eldest two children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8, James noted that they are ‘mini-me’ of their parents as they “subliminally mirror their parents.” She added that this is “an element of hero-worship, in that they want to be like them.”

Moreover, both the kids were especially “looking out for each other” and their younger brother Louis, 5.

For Charlotte, Judi said that she “led him during the procession before calmly peeling off to follow her parents to the pews without any cues needed.”

Commenting on the Waleses parenting technique, James described it in one key word “trust.”

“One key word to describe the message that is growing from Kate and William’s parenting signals over the Coronation is trust.” She noted they “watched [their children] with a calm, quiet pride” throughout the weekend.

She added that there was no “correcting” or “keeping them [the children] in line”, instead they “allowed them to act like children now and again.”

Kate, in particular, “kept a very subtly eye on Louis” by “offering him motivational ‘reward’ touches of affection if he did something right”.

There were no signs from Kate or William of “catastrophising or over-dramatising,” the expert noted.

The royal couple also “showed signals of confidence in their children” when they all attended the Big Help Out on Monday.

Over the whole Coronation weekend, James surmised that William and Kate “showed they clearly understand the need for all their children to learn to enjoy royal events rather than to dread them by seeing them as a chore, bore, or challenge to get through.”

She added, “It’s a huge step up in terms of royal parenting, and the consistent signs the children were having fun and enjoying themselves is their reward.”

