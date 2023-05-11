 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday May 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Over 30 million people watch Ben Affleck's viral video

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 11, 2023

More than 30 million people have seen a viral video of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on Twitter which has received mixed reactions online.

The video has been shared on Twitter with a caption that said the actor looked stressed in the clip.

The clip of celebrity couple has been doing the rounds on TikTok and Twitter, with a a large number of people praising the "Justice League" actor for his chivalry.

The clip shows the pair approaching their parked car, to-go coffee cups in hand.

Affleck opens the car door for the "On the floor" singer, like a gentleman, then seems to use his whole body to shut it behind her.

 At the end of the clip, right before getting into the driver's seat, Affleck notices he's being filmed and pulls a slightly irritated face at the camera.



More From Entertainment:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus slams supposed 'Seinfeld' curse

Julia Louis-Dreyfus slams supposed 'Seinfeld' curse
'Becoming Xtraordinary': Julia Roberts, Roger Federer star in docuseries teaser

'Becoming Xtraordinary': Julia Roberts, Roger Federer star in docuseries teaser
Robert De Niro welcomes his 7th child at the age of 79

Robert De Niro welcomes his 7th child at the age of 79
Netflix drops Arnold Schwarzenegger docuseries trailer video

Netflix drops Arnold Schwarzenegger docuseries trailer
Natalie Portman professes she’s ‘a pretty goofy person’

Natalie Portman professes she’s ‘a pretty goofy person’

Priyanka Chopra talks ‘equal pay’ for the first time in 23 years

Priyanka Chopra talks ‘equal pay’ for the first time in 23 years
Natalie Portman opens up about being sexualised as a child star in Léon

Natalie Portman opens up about being sexualised as a child star in Léon
Tom Hanks admits doubting appeal of 'Forrest Gump'

Tom Hanks admits doubting appeal of 'Forrest Gump'
Drew Barrymore dubs Justin Long and Kate Bosworth ‘ultimate couple’

Drew Barrymore dubs Justin Long and Kate Bosworth ‘ultimate couple’
Beyoncé officially begins her ‘Renaissance World Tour’ in Sweden

Beyoncé officially begins her ‘Renaissance World Tour’ in Sweden
Halle Bailey talks ‘perfecting’ Ariel hair flip: ‘Was a lot of hair on my head’

Halle Bailey talks ‘perfecting’ Ariel hair flip: ‘Was a lot of hair on my head’
Christopher Nolan recounts how he got Cillian Murphy cast on 'Batman Begins'

Christopher Nolan recounts how he got Cillian Murphy cast on 'Batman Begins'