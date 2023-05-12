Elizabeth Hurley ‘glad’ she was not ‘in charge’ of King Charles’ coronation

Elizabeth Hurley revealed why she could not attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles while praising the event for all its glory.

Speaking to People Magazine, the English actor and model said she felt a “bit left out” for not being able to attend one of the most historic events.

"I was in America, so I didn't watch it live," Hurley revealed. "I had to watch it delayed and the bits I watched were absolutely gorgeous, just elegant, beautiful and majestic — and I'm so glad I wasn't in charge, can you imagine? Can you imagine how to organize that?"

While Charles and his wife Queen Camilla were being crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6th, 2023, Hurley was raising $10.3 million for breast cancer, according to the publication.

Expressing her regret on missing the ceremony, she added, "My friends had their own tea parties and their own watching parties."

"I felt a bit left out, opposed to watching it later on YouTube! But it looked magnificent," she said.