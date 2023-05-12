 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Watch: Robert De Niro’s newborn gets ‘national TV debut’

By
Web Desk

Friday May 12, 2023

Watch: Robert De Niro’s newborn gets ‘national TV debut’
Watch: Robert De Niro’s newborn gets ‘national TV debut’

Robert De Niro, 79, has officially unveiled the first-ever look into his infant daughter.

The Oscar-winner welcomed his little bundle of joy with girlfriend Tiffany Chen, on Thursday, April 6.

Gia Virinia Chen De Niro weighed 8 Ibs. And 6 oz at birth.

This unveiling has come just a day after the star took to CBA Mornings and broke the news, casually, while saying, “I just had a baby,” and now has a total of “seven, actually.”

Watch: Robert De Niro’s newborn gets ‘national TV debut’

The tiny tyke has already made her “national TV debut” in her infancy.

He showed it all off via a single snapshot of his daughter, being held from the waist up, in a pink and white polka-dotted onesie.

Shortly before the unveiling of her picture, the host Gayle King announced “the national TV debut of Gia Virinia Chen De Niro.”

More From Entertainment:

Lena Headey explains how Game of Thrones impacted her career

Lena Headey explains how Game of Thrones impacted her career
Elizabeth Hurley ‘glad’ she was not ‘in charge’ of King Charles’ coronation

Elizabeth Hurley ‘glad’ she was not ‘in charge’ of King Charles’ coronation

Priyanka Chopra told 7 year old Nick Jonas 'watched her win' Miss World at 17

Priyanka Chopra told 7 year old Nick Jonas 'watched her win' Miss World at 17
Rita Ora shares surprising details about her secret wedding to Taika Waititi

Rita Ora shares surprising details about her secret wedding to Taika Waititi
The Mother: New Netflix film featuring Jennifer Lopez to premier on Friday

The Mother: New Netflix film featuring Jennifer Lopez to premier on Friday

Gigi Hadid prefers Channing Tatum over Leonardo DiCaprio?

Gigi Hadid prefers Channing Tatum over Leonardo DiCaprio?
K-pop group EXO’s Kai enlists in the military

K-pop group EXO’s Kai enlists in the military
K-pop idol Lucas will be departing from groups NCT and WayV

K-pop idol Lucas will be departing from groups NCT and WayV
Cillian Murphy calls out 'offensive' fans who like taking pictures with him video

Cillian Murphy calls out 'offensive' fans who like taking pictures with him
Blackpink’s Jennie will be attending the 76th Cannes Film Festival

Blackpink’s Jennie will be attending the 76th Cannes Film Festival
Liam Payne makes first appearance since breakup with girlfriend

Liam Payne makes first appearance since breakup with girlfriend
Charlize Theron expresses rage at people hating on drag queens

Charlize Theron expresses rage at people hating on drag queens