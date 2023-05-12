 
Friday May 12, 2023
Sarah Ferguson reacts after enjoying coronation concert

Sarah Ferguson has reacted after she enjoyed coronation concert with daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

Taking to Instagram, Sarah Ferguson posted a sweet photo with her daughters from the event, saying “Last weekend at the Coronation concert with my girls.”

She further said, “I felt so lucky to have been invited and included in what was a mesmeric concert, and magical performances. To enjoy it all together was such an honour and I am deeply grateful.”

Earlier, the same photo was shared by Princess Eugenie.

She said, “Beatrice and I had so much fun in Chalfont St Giles for their Coronation Big Lunch. It was amazing to see so many people celebrating and we are very grateful to have spent some time with children, fluffy puppies and so many well-wishers for The King and Queen.”


