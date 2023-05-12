 
Royals
Friday May 12, 2023
Prince William receives exciting news days after King Charles coronation

Prince of Wales, Prince William has received an exciting news days after King Charles coronation last week.

The exciting news is about his hair.

Speaking to Express UK, hair expert Mark Blake talked about William’s balding and the way the Prince would be able to see a “full head of hair”.

The expert said, “Prince William has lost all his hair on the top of his head and took the decision several years ago to shave the last few straggly bits off.”

Mark went on to say: “Prince William does not have enough donor hair at the back of his head to have a hair transplant.”

He suggested: “His only options now are scalp micro pigmentation (SMP) which is when tiny little dots are tattooed onto the scalp to make him look like he has very short hair on the top of his head, or a hair system which would a glued onto the top of his head giving him a full head of hair.”

