Royals
Friday May 12, 2023
Prince Harry receives sweet advice about his hair

Friday May 12, 2023

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has received a sweet advice regarding his hair loss days after King Charles coronation.

Speaking to Express UK, hair expert Mark Blake has predicted that the Duke has around 18 months left before he would need to shave his hair off because it is so thin on top now.

He suggested Harry “act now to preserve what he’s got left”, using a hair loss prevention routine.

The hair expert also advised options to Prince Harry to slow down hair loss, including taking a privately prescribed medication.

He said, “After six months of treatment his hair should have stabilised, giving him the choice of how to wear his hair.”

Mark further advised Prince Harry that he would have the option to enhance his looks with a hair transplant to thicken the top part of his hair.

The expert also talked about Prince William’s hair in the same interview.

