 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday May 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle wins hearts as dance video goes viral

By
Web Desk

Friday May 12, 2023

Meghan Markle wins hearts as dance video goes viral

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has won the hearts of the fans after her throwback dance video went viral on social media days after King Charles coronation.

Meghan remained in California to celebrate son Archie’s fourth birthday as Prince Harry attended the historic event last week.

Now a throwback video of the former Suits actress, filmed nearly six months before she met Prince Harry in 2016, has emerged online, and won the hearts of the royal fans.

The footage shows the Duchess of Sussex empathy as she helped bring safe drinking water to thousands of people in Rwanda.

She had travelled to the African country as an ambassador for World Vision Canada in January 2016, just months before her first-ever date with Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, according to Express UK.

In the video, Meghan can be seen dancing with locals as she “really liked her dance lessons.”

It also shows the Duchess of Sussex laughing along with children while being taught some "really solid Rwandan dance moves."

More From Royals:

Prince William and Kate Middleton's new digital content creator lauded for his work

Prince William and Kate Middleton's new digital content creator lauded for his work
John Cleese says he couldn't control his laugh after watching King Charles' coronation video

John Cleese says he couldn't control his laugh after watching King Charles' coronation

William, Kate to face problems with Charles in representing royal family

William, Kate to face problems with Charles in representing royal family
Prince Harry has ‘no solace’ as the world is ‘made of stone’ video

Prince Harry has ‘no solace’ as the world is ‘made of stone’
Prince Harry ‘regressing’ into a ‘silly teenager’ video

Prince Harry ‘regressing’ into a ‘silly teenager’
Prince Harry is a 'wayward son who’s chosen the Hollywood big bucks' over duty video

Prince Harry is a 'wayward son who’s chosen the Hollywood big bucks' over duty
Prince Harry’s ‘such a spoilt little brat and has gone rogue’

Prince Harry’s ‘such a spoilt little brat and has gone rogue’
Prince Harry receives sweet advice about his hair

Prince Harry receives sweet advice about his hair
Prince William receives exciting news days after King Charles coronation

Prince William receives exciting news days after King Charles coronation
Sarah Ferguson reacts after enjoying coronation concert

Sarah Ferguson reacts after enjoying coronation concert
King Charles will be ‘damned’ if he removes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle royal titles video

King Charles will be ‘damned’ if he removes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle royal titles
Charles to focus on ‘being King,’ won’t be distracted by Harry, Meghan ‘drama’ video

Charles to focus on ‘being King,’ won’t be distracted by Harry, Meghan ‘drama’