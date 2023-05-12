 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Gina Rodriguez addresses childbirth injury and postpartum recovery process

By
Web Desk

Friday May 12, 2023

Gina Rodriguez addresses childbirth injury and postpartum recovery process
Gina Rodriguez addresses childbirth injury and postpartum recovery process

Gina Rodriguez has recently talked about the effects of childbirth she had on her body as well as recovery process.

Speaking with Insider, the Awake actress, who gave birth to her first child, Charlie Ray, in March, said, “I'm still gaining my strength.”

Sharing details, Gina revealed that she was “pushing through the pain of contractions without an epidural” while her “leg was going to fall off”.

“It was really surreal. I had no mind-body connection,” continued the 38-year-old while talking about her labour experience.

Gina disclosed that her leg is healing on its own without “medical interventions”.

“I am doing stretching and going to gym classes to help her body but giving myself grace during the process,” stated the Someone Great actress.

Gina mentioned, “I am slowly building up my strength and loving my body for what it did, and that's helped.”

The actress, who also partnered with Orangetheory Fitness, pointed out that there’s pressure on mothers to get old back after childbirth. But it’s not one of her fitness goals.

“I don't need my body to look the way it did. My body is new and it's strong and it's different,” noted Gina.

The actress added, “It's life-giving and you have to have constant conversations with yourself so that you don't go to negative spaces.”

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift and Matt Healy share a kiss on romantic double date

Taylor Swift and Matt Healy share a kiss on romantic double date
Jack Black pays tribute to video games with hilarious new song video

Jack Black pays tribute to video games with hilarious new song
Tom Cruise conscious of his looks amid Shakira rumoured romance? video

Tom Cruise conscious of his looks amid Shakira rumoured romance?
Tom Cruise always ‘excited’ to perform Mission Impossible stunts, says Vanessa Kirby

Tom Cruise always ‘excited’ to perform Mission Impossible stunts, says Vanessa Kirby
Sam Asghari preparing to breakup with Britney Spears a year after marriage video

Sam Asghari preparing to breakup with Britney Spears a year after marriage
Meadow Walker pays tribute to Paul walker with guest appearance on 'Fast X'

Meadow Walker pays tribute to Paul walker with guest appearance on 'Fast X'

Priyanka Chopra calls her baby daughter Malti Marie ‘magical’

Priyanka Chopra calls her baby daughter Malti Marie ‘magical’
'Jeanne du Barry' director Maïwenn admits assaulting journalist ahead of Cannes

'Jeanne du Barry' director Maïwenn admits assaulting journalist ahead of Cannes

Seth Rogen hits out at giant corporations ‘making exorbitant salaries’

Seth Rogen hits out at giant corporations ‘making exorbitant salaries’
Denise Welch ‘thrilled to bits’ for Taylor Swift, Matty Healy amid romance

Denise Welch ‘thrilled to bits’ for Taylor Swift, Matty Healy amid romance

Elle Fanning speaks up on being rejected from big movie over social media presence

Elle Fanning speaks up on being rejected from big movie over social media presence
Britney Spears breaks silence on accusations of addiction

Britney Spears breaks silence on accusations of addiction