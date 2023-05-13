Dolph Lundgren reveals he wanted to ‘punch’ Sylvester Stallone on The Expendables set

Dolph Lundgren has recently opened up about the tense moment with Sylvester Stallone while they were filming The Expendables.



During his appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger this week, Dolph said, “We both had some good times and bad times, kinda like family to some degree.”

The Rocky star revealed, “He (Sylvester) was very harsh on me in a scene in Expendables 1, where he kinda yelled at me in front of the whole crew and had me do about 20 takes on a scene.”

“It was like, ‘My grandmother could do it better than that. What are you doing?’ You know, basically in front of everybody. And there was press there that day too, international press,” stated the actor.

Dolph recalled, “We took a lunch break and I remember; I was kind of in tears. I was really upset.”

“I called my wife at the time, and I basically just told her, ‘If he says one more word, I'm gonna knock him out, and I'm outta here. I'm just gonna punch him out and leave,” he remarked.

Lundgren believed that after returning to movie set, “people felt it wasn't such a good vibration”.

“Then I had a tap on the back and it was Sly. He was like, ‘Uh, I'm sorry about that. Let's just do another take and let's just keep moving on’,” stated Dolph.

The actor added, “And we've had a few run-ins over the years, but what can I say, he's a crazy Italian. I think he knows that I've always respected him and loved him, and I think that's why we're still friends.”