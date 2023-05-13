 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday May 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Dolph Lundgren reveals he wanted to ‘punch’ Sylvester Stallone on The Expendables set

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 13, 2023

Dolph Lundgren reveals he wanted to ‘punch’ Sylvester Stallone on The Expendables set
Dolph Lundgren reveals he wanted to ‘punch’ Sylvester Stallone on The Expendables set

Dolph Lundgren has recently opened up about the tense moment with Sylvester Stallone while they were filming The Expendables.

During his appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger this week, Dolph said, “We both had some good times and bad times, kinda like family to some degree.”

The Rocky star revealed, “He (Sylvester) was very harsh on me in a scene in Expendables 1, where he kinda yelled at me in front of the whole crew and had me do about 20 takes on a scene.”

“It was like, ‘My grandmother could do it better than that. What are you doing?’ You know, basically in front of everybody. And there was press there that day too, international press,” stated the actor.

Dolph recalled, “We took a lunch break and I remember; I was kind of in tears. I was really upset.”

“I called my wife at the time, and I basically just told her, ‘If he says one more word, I'm gonna knock him out, and I'm outta here. I'm just gonna punch him out and leave,” he remarked.

Lundgren believed that after returning to movie set, “people felt it wasn't such a good vibration”.

“Then I had a tap on the back and it was Sly. He was like, ‘Uh, I'm sorry about that. Let's just do another take and let's just keep moving on’,” stated Dolph.

The actor added, “And we've had a few run-ins over the years, but what can I say, he's a crazy Italian. I think he knows that I've always respected him and loved him, and I think that's why we're still friends.”

More From Entertainment:

Man arrested in connection with the death of Kim Kardashian look-alike

Man arrested in connection with the death of Kim Kardashian look-alike

K-pop group EXO’s agency asks fans to refrain from sending Kai mail in military

K-pop group EXO’s agency asks fans to refrain from sending Kai mail in military
Blackpink’s agency announces pre-debut song date for new group Baby Monster

Blackpink’s agency announces pre-debut song date for new group Baby Monster
BTS sweeps charts after release of ‘Bastions’ OST

BTS sweeps charts after release of ‘Bastions’ OST
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley look cosy arriving at Brisbane Airport

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley look cosy arriving at Brisbane Airport
Kim Kardashian shows support for Tristan Thompson, Khloe’s ex-boyfriend

Kim Kardashian shows support for Tristan Thompson, Khloe’s ex-boyfriend
'American Idol' welcomes back Keith Urban as mentor for season finale

'American Idol' welcomes back Keith Urban as mentor for season finale
Brand new shot of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s newborn revealed

Brand new shot of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s newborn revealed
Dwayne Johnson says ‘being a girl dad’ was his respite during depression

Dwayne Johnson says ‘being a girl dad’ was his respite during depression
Keith Urban reveals secret to how he and Nicole Kidman balance work and family

Keith Urban reveals secret to how he and Nicole Kidman balance work and family
Lana Del Rey did not include Jack Antonoff's wedding date in her song 'Margaret'

Lana Del Rey did not include Jack Antonoff's wedding date in her song 'Margaret'
Blake Shelton heaps praise on Gwen Stefani at Hollywood Walk of Fame

Blake Shelton heaps praise on Gwen Stefani at Hollywood Walk of Fame