 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday May 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Is Meghan Markle really pregnant with third child?

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 14, 2023

Is Meghan Markle really pregnant with third child?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle sparked pregnancy rumours by not attending King Charles coronation last weekend.

Some media outlets reported that Meghan is expecting her third baby and it was the real reason she skipped coronation as she did not want to take such a long journey while pregnant.

Other reason fans were left speculating regarding Meghan and Harry’s third child as Thomas Markle, the father of Duchess of Sussex, want to make peace with estranged daughter using this opportunity.

But now according to TMZ, Meghan and Harry have debunked all such rumours with their latest move.

The publication shared latest photos of Meghan and Harry’s outing in Santa Barbara and quoted the eyewitness that the royal couple likely enjoyed dinner at a restaurant called Sushi Bar.

The report further claims sushi was likely ordered by Meghan and Harry.

Sushi is a food typically sworn off by pregnant women as it poses risks to a growing fetus.

Therefore, TMZ claimed Meghan and Harry have dismissed pregnancy rumours as they grab Sushi.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are already parents to two--Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

More From Royals:

Prince Andrew refuses to help ‘future of the monarchy’?

Prince Andrew refuses to help ‘future of the monarchy’?
Kate Middleton pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II in ‘Eurovision’

Kate Middleton pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II in ‘Eurovision’

Meghan Markle could’ve ‘flown the flag’ but she’s ‘so fame-hungry’

Meghan Markle could’ve ‘flown the flag’ but she’s ‘so fame-hungry’
Kate Middleton shows off piano skills in Eurovision cameo video

Kate Middleton shows off piano skills in Eurovision cameo
Kate Middleton, Prince William 'pull the rug out from under King Charles'

Kate Middleton, Prince William 'pull the rug out from under King Charles'
William and Kate Middleton fail to hit 1 million subscribers on YouTube in 2 years video

William and Kate Middleton fail to hit 1 million subscribers on YouTube in 2 years
King Charles III could abdicate for a mystery monarch?

King Charles III could abdicate for a mystery monarch?
Prince Andrew receives fresh snub from King Charles?

Prince Andrew receives fresh snub from King Charles?
Prince Harry prepares to launch new attack on King Charles, Camilla, William?

Prince Harry prepares to launch new attack on King Charles, Camilla, William?
King Charles younger son Prince Harry to become first royal to enter witness box

King Charles younger son Prince Harry to become first royal to enter witness box
Meghan and Harry bite the dust as Johnny Depp gets Dior gig? video

Meghan and Harry bite the dust as Johnny Depp gets Dior gig?
Meghan Markle praised as 'incredibly warm and open' in new photo

Meghan Markle praised as 'incredibly warm and open' in new photo