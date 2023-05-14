 
Royals
Sunday May 14, 2023
Kate Middleton’s Coronation outfit was ‘underwhelming’ for the occasion

Sunday May 14, 2023

Kate Middleton opted for an Alexander McQueen ensemble for the much-anticipated gran royal event, the Coronation of King Charles III.

While many praised the Princess of Wales for her look on the historic royal event, celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder felt Kate’s coronation outfit was ‘underwhelming, as she shared her thoughts in a TikTok video, via CheatSheet.

Holder said that while the Princess looked “absolutely beautiful”, she was “a little bit underwhelmed” and “particularly devastated” by the final result.

“You’ve got embroidery around a very pretty neckline, the cuffs, and at the bottom,” Holder said of Kate’s McQueen gown. “It’s cut beautifully, but I don’t think it’s that great.”

Holder added that the reason for the “quite plain” outfit could be to not take away the limelight from the King and Queen.

Kate debuted her Coronation gown as she appeared for the ceremony at the Westminster Abbey. On top of her ivory McQueen gown, the Princess wore a ceremonial robe featuring red, white, and blue, the colours of the Union Jack flag

She accessorised with a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen silver flower crown instead of a tiara and she noticeably wore her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana’s pearl drop earrings. And as a nod to Queen Elizabeth II, she wore the George VI Festoon necklace, which the late monarch’s father had made for her in 1950.

The Coronation gown was designed by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen, who was also responsible for her wedding gown in 2011. The style expert claimed that the Coronation outfit also seemed reminiscent to the black Alexander McQueen dress that Kate wore in 2019 to Queen Elizabeth’s Diplomatic Reception.

“It’s actually exactly the same silhouette, which I also think is a little bit severe for Kate. It’s very classic and very beautiful, but I don’t think it does her any favours,” Holder explained.

“Despite all this, we all agree that Kate looked absolutely beautiful, and I think the most beautiful she ever looked,” she added. She “looks beautiful, she would look beautiful in a bin bag.”  

