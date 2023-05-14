Tom Holland weighs in on mental health struggles

Tom Holland previously took a break from social media to preserve his mental health

Much-loved Spiderman star Tom Holland has opened up about the mental challenges during the filming of his latest project, The Crowded Room.

The Uncharted actor has always been transparent regarding his mental state; he took a break from social media in August 2022 saying, “I have taken a break from social media for my mental health, because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming,”

He further explained the reason behind his break, “I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online. And ultimately, it's very detrimental to my mental state.”

His most recent mental struggle comes with the filming of Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room.

Talking to EW, the 26-year-old shared that he found it hard to disconnect with the character he portrayed in the series and added that he had a “a bit of a meltdown at home” where he was overwhelmed by the sudden urge to shave his head to get rid of the character (as he has shoulder length hair in the series).

The actor went on to appreciate his co-star Sasha Lane for supporting him through the challenging times on the set. He also credited therapists who have taught him to “recognize triggers” and things that stress him out.