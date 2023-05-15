 
Monday May 15, 2023
Megyn Kelly picks fight with Charlize Theron over drag queens

Megyn Kelly picks fight with Charlize Theron over drag queens

Megyn Kelly has clapped back at Charlize Theron over the latter defense of drag queens in public places, including in the kids' presence.

"Why doesn't Charlize Theron come and ** me up, because I'm 100% against her on this," the opinion-maker railed on the Oscar winner.

She continued, "Yes, there's fun drag queen shows. I've been to them. When I lived in Chicago, we went to one that was super fun. It was all adults. But there are drag queen shows out there right now that are deeply disturbing, and they're happening in front of young children."

The political pundit comments came amidst the Fast X star's furious reaction to the opponents of the drag queen public's performances.

"** anybody up who is, like, trying to *** with anything with" drag queens," the critically-acclaimed star added.

Previously, Hayley Kiyoko slammed the law against drag shows after her concert in Nashville featured two drag queens.

The What I Need singer took to Instagram to reveal that before the show's start, an "undercover cop" told her about possible legal action against her for including drag performance.

"I'm so sorry to my community, and I'm just devastated," the teary-eyed singer said, who is a homosexual woman, adding, "This is not right. It's not okay."

